Balangir’s Avionics engineer powers Skyroot’s first orbital rocket

BHAWANIPATNA: Exactly a week ago, on July 18, when Vikram-1 launched into the orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Pritisha Banerjee watched her dream take off.

As Skyroot Aerospace made history by becoming India’s first private company to send an orbital rocket, the 26-year-old from Odisha’s Titilagarh town played her role as an avionics software reliability engineer in the space-tech startup’s milestone.

For the record, avionics software engineers validate the Mission Computer Software, often described as the brain of the rocket.

An alumna of the Government College of Engineering, Kalahandi (GCEK), Bhawanipatna, Pritisha graduated in 2021 with a BTech, scoring a CGPA of 8.87. Before joining Skyroot, she had never even set foot near a rocket.

Question that changed her

It was a question that changed everything in her life. Pritisha’s path to Skyroot began, unexpectedly, during an internship in her final year of engineering. “During my 8th semester of engineering, I went to Pune for an internship at Jabhekar Automation, a company with around 15–20 employees,” she recalls.

One day, the CEO called everyone into a meeting and asked: “Where do you see yourself in five years? What is your dream?”

“I answered that my dream is to build a company that would work on rockets and develop technology to collect space debris. He smiled and casually told me: Write down 60 skills you think you’ll need to achieve that dream,” she says.

That piece of advice reshaped her career. She spent nearly two hours writing down around 70 skills. “While doing that exercise, I realised that Embedded Systems would be one of the most important skills I needed to build. That day gave me clarity about my career path,” she recounts.