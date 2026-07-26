Breaking free from bonded labour, Sumathi rebuilds her life with resilience

VILLUPURAM: Entrapped in the shackles of a blue metal quarry, S Sumathi, an Irular teenager, spent four long years regretting that one decision made in despair — a Rs 10,000 loan from a predatory lender. A path of debt, one her parents willingly chose to make ends meet, robbed the young girl of her dignity, freedom and a normal life. Silver linings kept a cold distance from her misery, until one day, in 2010, when a non-profit organisation along with revenue officials swooped in with a safety net, breaking all chains.

Hailing from Melkalavai village near Gingee taluk in Villupuram, Sumathi spent the best years of her adolescence in captivity, yet her story is one rooted in pure fortitude. “My family was detained for additional labour at zero wages, despite paying the money back. We struggled to get out of the clutches of a terrible life that gave us nothing but agony,” recalls the 32-year-old woman, whose life took a positive turn later in the years.

Once the dark chapter of bonded labour came to an end, Sumathi received support from the state and voluntary organisations to rebuild her life. Holding the newly-found reins of her future, she embarked on a journey of resilience. A year later, in 2011, she decided to carve out a professional career and enrolled in the Anaethesia Technician course at the Madras Medical College, and worked in the city for two years. At a career halt, Sumathi got married and returned to her native village, but her zest was perpetual.