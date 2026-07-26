From child marriage to empowering others: Priya’s mission to make education accessible

PERAMBALUR: ‘Sweet sixteen’ is what they say. An age of possibilities. For some, it is when dreams begin to take shape and the sky is the limit. For others, it is the age when those very dreams are taken away. At the tender age of 16, while still in Class 10, Priya Natarajan’s education was cut short, and she was forced into marriage. What followed, however, was not the end of her story but the beginning of an extraordinary one.

Today, at 29, Priya is the founder of Avvaiyar IAS Academy, which she established in 2022. The academy provides online coaching for TNPSC and other competitive examinations, but what truly sets it apart is the model on which it operates. Priya offers free coaching to candidates who have lost one or both parents, students raised by a single parent, widows, women abandoned by their husbands, disabled persons, and transgender aspirants. Students from farming families receive a 25% fee concession, while all other candidates pay a nominal fee of Rs 5,000 for coaching that covers multiple competitive examinations.

“I know what it feels like when education is taken away. I have lived through those struggles. Through my academy, I want to prove that circumstances should never decide a person’s future. Education has the power to transform lives, and I want to make it accessible to everyone,” says Priya. The woman who now works in earnest to keep the students in the classroom was once forced to leave it under relentless pressure to marry.