Godavari woman breaks barriers in game fowl breeding

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In Rustumbada village near Narasapuram, West Godavari district, Yadlapalli Ratnakumari has broken barriers in a field long dominated by men. In just five years, the young entrepreneur has become one of the most recognised women breeders of game fowl, building a thriving business from modest beginnings.

A Class X school leaver from a small farming family, Ratnakumari entered the trade after watching her husband Rajesh struggle for years without success. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Watching his hard work, I began learning about game fowl, their bloodlines, breeding techniques, popular Telugu varieties and the science behind raising quality birds.”

Starting with a six-cent farm, the couple worked tirelessly to expand. Today, their birds fetch between Rs 3,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending on pedigree, while fertilised eggs sell for Rs 300 each. Ratnakumari uses Instagram to market her stock, drawing buyers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and beyond.