Godavari woman breaks barriers in game fowl breeding

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In Rustumbada village near Narasapuram, West Godavari district, Yadlapalli Ratnakumari has broken barriers in a field long dominated by men. In just five years, the young entrepreneur has become one of the most recognised women breeders of game fowl, building a thriving business from modest beginnings.
A Class X school leaver from a small farming family, Ratnakumari entered the trade after watching her husband Rajesh struggle for years without success. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Watching his hard work, I began learning about game fowl, their bloodlines, breeding techniques, popular Telugu varieties and the science behind raising quality birds.”
Starting with a six-cent farm, the couple worked tirelessly to expand. Today, their birds fetch between Rs 3,000 and Rs 1 lakh depending on pedigree, while fertilised eggs sell for Rs 300 each. Ratnakumari uses Instagram to market her stock, drawing buyers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and beyond.
“Just as families examine the background of a bride or groom before marriage, breeders carefully study a rooster’s lineage before selecting it for breeding. A champion bloodline commands enormous respect and value,” she explained. Among the varieties she raises are Patcha Kakulu, Setuva, Nemali, Kaki Dega, Gatti Kakulu, Kodi Kaku, Abrasu and the prized Pingala. Mentored by experienced breeders such as Siva Prasad and Gudivada Prabhakar, she has earned respect in a closely guarded community. “It is very difficult to gain access to established breeders. Today, some of them encourage me and share valuable knowledge after seeing my dedication,” she said.
Her journey has not been without challenges. “Hundreds of people call me. While many appreciate my work, some question why a woman has entered what they consider a man’s profession. I ignore them because I know what I want to achieve,” she said.
Ratnakumari and her husband personally manage every aspect of the farm, from feeding protein-rich diets to coordinating veterinary care. The family also endured the loss of one of their two sons, while their younger son continues his studies.
She is clear about her path. “I have no regrets about choosing this profession. My husband has stood beside me throughout this journey. Although some relatives still oppose my decision, I remain focused on becoming number one woman entrepreneur in this field,” she said.
With her husky voice and active social media presence, Ratnakumari has become a trusted name among enthusiasts nationwide. “It is a big science. I learned it through years of study and by working closely with experienced breeders,” she said.
Her story stands as a testament to perseverance and determination, showing how grit and knowledge can break even the strongest gender barriers.