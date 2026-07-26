The Green Shield: Mangrove restoration rebuilding natural barrier against cyclones

BALASORE: As 53-year-old Balaram Patra walks through the mangrove plantation near Bichitrapur, a coastal village in Balasore, his face lights up. The stretch that once brought floodwaters into his village has now started growing into a thriving mangrove forest. The degraded land now protects nearby settlements from cyclones and tidal surges and has given employment to dozens of locals, especially women.

During Cyclone Yaas in 2021, sea water entered Khadibil, Ranasinghpur, Bichitrapur and other villages along the coast. It left agricultural fields in the region saline, accelerated erosion, shrank fish breeding habitats and made livelihoods increasingly uncertain.

However, in the four years since, the community-led restoration effort has changed the landscape and the lives linked to it. Patra, who now heads the Bichitrapur Prakruti Niwas Committee, says the initiative has created livelihood opportunities for over 70 people in the villages with around 80 per cent of them being women.

The initiative was kickstarted by the Forest department in 2022 under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC), a Government of India project, supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and UNDP. The approach combined scientific planning with community participation.

Village elders, traditional fishermen, women, youth and members of Vana Surakshya Samitis joined plantation and maintenance work. Their local knowledge complemented technical assessments carried out by the department, including mapping of degraded areas, GPS-based demarcation, soil salinity and pH analysis, hydrological studies and tidal inundation assessments to identify suitable sites.