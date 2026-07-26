Vijayawada shelter restores dreams of rescued children

VIJAYAWADA: A childhood should never begin with learning how to survive. It should be about scraped knees, unfinished homework, birthdays and the comfort of knowing someone is waiting at home. Yet for many children, abandonment, abuse, addiction, child labour and fractured families cut childhood short.

For more than three decades, Navajeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) in Vijayawada has worked with children carrying those burdens. Some are rescued from railway stations, others from the streets, and many from homes where they no longer feel safe. Since its inception in 1989, the organisation has reunited more than 30,000 children with their families. Its impact, however, is best seen in the lives rebuilt.

“They come frightened, angry or emotionally withdrawn. We don’t begin by asking questions. We first make them feel safe,” counsellor Prasanna Kumari said. “Only after they know someone is willing to listen do they begin opening up. Our priority is always the child’s best interest, and wherever possible, restoring them to their family because no institution can replace the love and affection of a home.”

One of those children was “Ananya” (name changed). She lost both parents while in Class X. “It took me a long time to accept what had happened,” she recalled. With counselling, financial support and education from NJBB, she rebuilt her life, first as a duty medical officer and later as an assistant professor. “At that age, what saved me was knowing someone believed I still had a future.”