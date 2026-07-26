Where music takes centre stage, beyond diagnoses and labels

CHENNAI: “Adho andha paravai pola vazha vendum… Idho indha alaigal pola vazha vendum… Oree vaanile, ore mannile, ore geetham urimai geetham paaduvom.”

The old MGR anthem drifts through the rehearsal room before anyone settles into place. Someone follows it with an SP Balasubrahmanyam favourite. Another quickly protests that it should be an Ilaiyaraaja song instead. Laughter breaks out. The microphone changes hands without ceremony, and before long two voices become three. Nobody is waiting for rehearsal to officially begin.

At Chennai’s Samagratha Foundation, rehearsals rarely follow a script. Songs are interrupted by conversations, old film trivia, applause and the occasional friendly disagreement over what should come next. The singers know one another’s favourite numbers by heart and are quick to join in whenever someone misses a line.

For now, it is simply a room where music comes naturally, and where the singers are known less by their diagnoses than by the voices they bring. Only later does the rehearsal become a concert in preparation.

That was exactly the vision playback singers Vinod Venugopal and Reshmi had when they founded Samagratha. The idea first took shape in 2017 when they met an autistic contestant while judging a television reality show. Conversations with the boy and his parents revealed the challenges many families navigate. “We talk about autism so often, but we don’t really understand what a family goes through,” he says. “As we met more families, we realised there was so much talent among these children.”