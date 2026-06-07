Amaravati Runners inspire Vijayawada residents to embrace fitness, friendship and active ageing

VIJAYAWADA: At dawn, when most of Vijayawada is still asleep, the city’s roads belong to a different crowd: one where strangers become friends, setbacks become motivation, and age proves to be just a number.

What started in 2016 with just five fitness enthusiasts has grown into Amaravati Runners, a community of nearly 300 members today. Their bicycling events, and social initiatives have not only transformed mindsets but also proved that fitness can be fun.

For 66-year-old cyclist and Amaravati Runners President Ramesh Ravi, the journey is personal. A decade ago, a series of knee surgeries led to complications that affected his spine. Doctors warned that he could be permanently confined to a wheelchair. Yet today, he is back on the saddle, motivating fellow riders with the belief that limitations are often more mental than physical. He says “age is just a number” and firmly believes that 60 is a golden age, “when responsibilities reduce in life, people should start living for themselves instead of withdrawing from it”.

Another member who embodies this spirit is 70-year-old Basaveshwara Rao. A cardiac patient, he took up endurance activities after retirement. What began as morning walks evolved into marathons and cycling events. Its influence goes beyond fitness. Nishikant, a member who oversees bicycling events, recalls joining Amaravati Runners in 2022.