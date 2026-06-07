Amaravati Runners inspire Vijayawada residents to embrace fitness, friendship and active ageing

VIJAYAWADA: At dawn, when most of Vijayawada is still asleep, the city’s roads belong to a different crowd: one where strangers become friends, setbacks become motivation, and age proves to be just a number.
What started in 2016 with just five fitness enthusiasts has grown into Amaravati Runners, a community of nearly 300 members today. Their bicycling events, and social initiatives have not only transformed mindsets but also proved that fitness can be fun.
For 66-year-old cyclist and Amaravati Runners President Ramesh Ravi, the journey is personal. A decade ago, a series of knee surgeries led to complications that affected his spine. Doctors warned that he could be permanently confined to a wheelchair. Yet today, he is back on the saddle, motivating fellow riders with the belief that limitations are often more mental than physical. He says “age is just a number” and firmly believes that 60 is a golden age, “when responsibilities reduce in life, people should start living for themselves instead of withdrawing from it”.
Another member who embodies this spirit is 70-year-old Basaveshwara Rao. A cardiac patient, he took up endurance activities after retirement. What began as morning walks evolved into marathons and cycling events. Its influence goes beyond fitness. Nishikant, a member who oversees bicycling events, recalls joining Amaravati Runners in 2022.
An Audax-style endurance cycling enthusiast, he says that many participants in these events have little to no knowledge of endurance sports. “One rider used to wake up at 10 in the morning,” he recalls with a laugh. “After joining our rides, he started waking up early, and this discipline came to him because he wanted to be a part of our group.” , members say, is rarely about competition. It’s about discipline.
The community has also become a vehicle to spread social causes. Over the years, Amaravati Runners have organised several events, centred around causes like health consciousness. Members say every ride spreads a message that extends beyond fitness.
Whether promoting an active lifestyle, creating fitness awareness or, members believe that change begins when people consistently show up for a purpose, “and that is why we make it a point to keep our bicycling events free and open to everyone”. In many ways, Amaravati Runners represent a shift taking place in urban India. Fitness is no longer seen as one person’s job. It has become a way to build friendships, improve mental well-being and give back to society.
Khushali Agarwal