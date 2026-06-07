Anantapur mothers donate breast milk to give vulnerable newborns a second chance

ANANTAPUR: In a quiet corner of the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, a remarkable movement of compassion is unfolding. Hundreds of mothers are extending their motherhood beyond their own children, donating breast milk to save newborns they may never meet.

Established a year ago, the Ananta Mothers’ Milk Bank has become a lifeline for premature babies, orphaned newborns, infants whose mothers are critically ill and those unable to receive breast milk. Behind every bottle of donated milk is a mother’s selfless act of kindness, giving fragile infants a second chance at life.

The milk bank was created with a simple but powerful objective: to collect excess breast milk from healthy lactating mothers, process it safely and provide it free of cost to babies who need it most.

Mothers with surplus milk after feeding their own babies, those who have lost a child after delivery, women with naturally high milk production and mothers in good health are encouraged to donate. Before accepting donations, the hospital conducts thorough health screenings, including tests for HIV, Hepatitis B and other infections, to ensure the milk is safe for newborns.

The donated milk is scientifically pasteurised, carefully stored in deep freezers and tested again before distribution. It is then provided to premature babies, infants weighing between 800 grams and 1.5 kilograms, twins whose mothers cannot produce enough milk, orphaned children and babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed due to illness.