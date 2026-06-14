A ‘paw-ful’ initiative to create social spaces for dogs & owners in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The afternoon air at The Mango Tree cafe was filled with an unusual mix of excited barks, wagging tails and cheerful conversations as dozens of dogs and their parents gathered for what looked less like a pet event and more like a community celebration. Labradors bounded towards new friends, a curious Beagle sniffed its way around the venue, while a pair of Golden Retrievers patiently posed for photographs amid peals of laughter from their owners. Nearby, pet parents exchanged stories about their furry companions, compared notes on training and behaviour, and watched with delight as initially hesitant dogs slowly warmed up to one another.

For Bhubaneswar’s growing community of pet parents, raising a healthy dog today involves much more than regular walks, nutritious food and veterinary care. As apartment living becomes the norm and many residential societies impose restrictions on pets, ensuring that dogs get adequate opportunities to interact with other pets and people has emerged as a significant challenge.

Recognising this gap, a city-based initiative is encouraging pet parents to view socialisation as an essential part of canine well-being while creating spaces where dog lovers can connect, learn and share experiences.

The initiative, Paw Mango Events, was founded by Sucheta Priyabadini, Maa Rama Devi Chair Professor at Rama Devi Women’s University. Inspired by pet-friendly spaces she encountered during a visit to South Korea a few years ago, Priyabadini thought of similar platforms in Bhubaneswar where dogs and their owners could engage in structured activities designed to promote confidence, positive behaviour and social interaction.