A ‘paw-ful’ initiative to create social spaces for dogs & owners in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The afternoon air at The Mango Tree cafe was filled with an unusual mix of excited barks, wagging tails and cheerful conversations as dozens of dogs and their parents gathered for what looked less like a pet event and more like a community celebration. Labradors bounded towards new friends, a curious Beagle sniffed its way around the venue, while a pair of Golden Retrievers patiently posed for photographs amid peals of laughter from their owners. Nearby, pet parents exchanged stories about their furry companions, compared notes on training and behaviour, and watched with delight as initially hesitant dogs slowly warmed up to one another.
For Bhubaneswar’s growing community of pet parents, raising a healthy dog today involves much more than regular walks, nutritious food and veterinary care. As apartment living becomes the norm and many residential societies impose restrictions on pets, ensuring that dogs get adequate opportunities to interact with other pets and people has emerged as a significant challenge.
Recognising this gap, a city-based initiative is encouraging pet parents to view socialisation as an essential part of canine well-being while creating spaces where dog lovers can connect, learn and share experiences.
The initiative, Paw Mango Events, was founded by Sucheta Priyabadini, Maa Rama Devi Chair Professor at Rama Devi Women’s University. Inspired by pet-friendly spaces she encountered during a visit to South Korea a few years ago, Priyabadini thought of similar platforms in Bhubaneswar where dogs and their owners could engage in structured activities designed to promote confidence, positive behaviour and social interaction.
“I noticed pet cafes that regularly organised dog socialisation sessions and interactive activities for both pets and their owners. It made me realise how important such spaces are, especially in urban settings where dogs often have limited opportunities to interact naturally,” she said.
According to Priyabadini, socialisation plays a crucial role in helping dogs become comfortable around unfamiliar people, animals and environments. Dogs that are exposed to positive social experiences are generally more confident, less anxious and better equipped to handle new situations.
“Many dogs spend most of their time indoors. Socialisation is important for their emotional well-being and behavioural development. We wanted to create events that blend fun, learning and interaction in a safe environment for both dogs and their humans,” she added.
To take the idea forward, Priyabadini joined hands with Jyotatsi Jangyanseni, research assistant at Maa Rama Devi Chair, and launched Paw Mango Events. Their first programme, ‘Paw and Picasso’, was organised at The Mango Tree cafe on May 31.
The event featured a creative twist, allowing dogs to make colourful paw-print artworks using pet-safe, non-toxic paints. These personalised paw prints became unique keepsakes that the pet owners happily took home, turning their dogs’ paws into a lasting art.
“I had taken my two pets - a Rottweiler and a Labrador - to ‘Paw and Picasso’ and they had a gala time. With restriction on movement of dogs in many residential societies, such events are very important for socialisation of the canines,” said city-based entrepreneur, Saouma Ghosal.
Others participants echoed similar views, noting that such events also help create a support network for pet parents who often face common challenges related to training, behaviour and health care.
The event brought together around 41 pet parents and their canine companions, including Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Rottweilers, Beagles, German Shepherds, Pugs and Shih Tzus. As the dogs explored the venue and engaged with one another, their owners exchanged stories and shared practical tips on pet care.
Encouraged by the response, the organisers are preparing for ‘Furry Tales’, a storytelling and socialisation event scheduled to be held at Cafe 16 in Satya Nagar on June 27. Designed around the theme “A Cozy Afternoon of Tales and Tails”, the programme will feature interactions with a veterinarian, offering pet parents expert guidance on dog behaviour, nutrition, health and training. The event will also include a reading session in the company of friendly dogs and a storytelling circle.
Priyabadini believes such gatherings are ultimately about strengthening the bond between humans and their canine companions. “We want to build a community that values responsible pet parenting and understands the importance of socialisation,” she said. Looking ahead, Paw Mango Events plans to organise a “Dog Dance” programme at a resort in Chandaka next month.