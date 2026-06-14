Andhra scholar’s journey crosses language barriers and borders

NELLORE: The transition from Telugu medium to English often poses a daunting challenge for many students. For Komatla Saroja Devi, that challenge became the foundation of an extraordinary career that transformed her into an acclaimed academician, researcher, poet, author and educational leader with a global footprint.

With over two and a half decades in higher education, Saroja Devi has served in multiple leadership roles, including Professor of English, Head of Humanities and Sciences, Dean for Training and Placements and Principal in reputed institutions.

She pursued her master’s degree in English Literature, a turning point that defined her intellectual identity. During her postgraduate studies, she developed a strong passion for poetry and critical reading. While pursuing her PhD at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, she published her first poem, ‘An Orphan’ in 2006 in an Odisha-based journal, Replica. This marked the beginning of a sustained literary journey that soon gained national and international recognition. Her poetic voice reached global platforms when she was invited to present at the SAARC Festival of Literature held at the Grand Hotel, Agra, in 2009, a milestone that positioned her among emerging South Asian literary voices.