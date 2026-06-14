Madurai’s midnight dogfather: The councillor who feeds 600 stray dogs every night

MADURAI: Every night, after all restaurants in the city of Madurai have drawn their shutters, a giant vessel brims with rice, chicken, pumpkin, beetroot, and spices in a modest kitchen in Arapalayam. The feast is prepared for hundreds of special customers who place no orders, leave no reviews.

Nearly 600 abandoned four-legged souls wait instead at street corners, beneath shuttered shops and under poles of amber streetlight, ears pricked up for the familiar whirr of a two-wheeler. At a time when India’s stray dogs have become the subject of heated public battles and courtroom debates, K Jayachandran (37) has chosen a quieter form of revolt. For seven years, he has been spending his nights feeding hundreds of community dogs beyond his neighbourhood of Arapalayam, travelling up to 30 km to Duraisamy Nagar, Alagappan Nagar, Madakulam, and Singarayar Colony.

This is not the work of an NGO flush with funds. It is the sole, stubborn mission of a city councillor who believes that caring for the voiceless is the most profound form of public service. The councillor of Ward 62 in Madurai began with feeding just two adopted strays outside his home. Over time, the small pressure cooker gave way to a much larger pot, and eventually to a colossal vessel. Today, two separate kitchens operate daily – one catering to around 150 dogs, and the other, to nearly 450 – churning out 40 kilograms of rice, or as Jayachandran puts it, “almost like making biryani,” seven days a week, without exception. Two cooks draw monthly salaries, while a third worker handles distribution routes that often stretch well past midnight. The monthly meat bill alone ranges between Rs 42,000 and Rs 47,000.