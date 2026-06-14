Meet SP Savitri Bai: Andhra's tribal nurse with three decades of compassionate service

KURNOOL: Dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to public service have defined the nearly three-decade-long career of SP Savitri Bai, a tribal woman who currently serves as Grade-I Nursing Superintendent at the Government General Hospital, Kurnool.

Her remarkable rise from a staff nurse to one of the senior-most nursing administrators in the hospital has made her an inspiration for healthcare professionals and nursing students alike.

Savitri Bai began her career at Kurnool GGH in 1998 as a staff nurse. Through hard work and a patient-centric approach, she earned promotions over the years, becoming Head Nurse in 2010, Grade-II Nursing Superintendent in 2020, and eventually Grade-I Nursing Superintendent. Throughout her professional journey, she gained extensive experience in patient care, earning the respect of doctors.

A unique aspect of her career is that she received recognition at every stage of her service. She was honoured as the Best Nurse, later as the Best Head Nurse, followed by the Best Nursing Superintendent Grade-II, and subsequently as the Best Nursing Superintendent for two times in her present cadre. During the COVID-19, her relentless service and leadership earned her a Best Service Award for her contribution to patient care during the health crisis.

Apart from her administrative responsibilities, Savitri Bai has earned a reputation as an excellent trainer and mentor for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHWs) and nursing students undergoing apprenticeship training at Kurnool GGH and Medical College.