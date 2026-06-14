Meet SP Savitri Bai: Andhra's tribal nurse with three decades of compassionate service

KURNOOL: Dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to public service have defined the nearly three-decade-long career of SP Savitri Bai, a tribal woman who currently serves as Grade-I Nursing Superintendent at the Government General Hospital, Kurnool.
Her remarkable rise from a staff nurse to one of the senior-most nursing administrators in the hospital has made her an inspiration for healthcare professionals and nursing students alike.
Savitri Bai began her career at Kurnool GGH in 1998 as a staff nurse. Through hard work and a patient-centric approach, she earned promotions over the years, becoming Head Nurse in 2010, Grade-II Nursing Superintendent in 2020, and eventually Grade-I Nursing Superintendent. Throughout her professional journey, she gained extensive experience in patient care, earning the respect of doctors.
A unique aspect of her career is that she received recognition at every stage of her service. She was honoured as the Best Nurse, later as the Best Head Nurse, followed by the Best Nursing Superintendent Grade-II, and subsequently as the Best Nursing Superintendent for two times in her present cadre. During the COVID-19, her relentless service and leadership earned her a Best Service Award for her contribution to patient care during the health crisis.
Apart from her administrative responsibilities, Savitri Bai has earned a reputation as an excellent trainer and mentor for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHWs) and nursing students undergoing apprenticeship training at Kurnool GGH and Medical College.
Particularly, she trained the students in conducting deliveries. Her emphasis on practical skills and compassionate care has helped shape the careers of many healthcare workers.
Maheswari, a former ANM trainee now employed in a private hospital, credited Savitri Bai for her professional success. “The training and guidance provided by Madam helped me acquire strong clinical skills and confidence. Today, I am earning a good salary because of the foundation she built for us,” she said. Another former trainee in MPHW, Haritha, who works in a private hospital, said Savitri Bai taught students the true meaning of nursing service. “She always emphasised that nursing is not merely a job but a responsibility towards humanity. Her lessons continue to guide me in my profession,” she said.
Beyond her hospital duties, Savitri Bai has actively participated in numerous social service activities since the beginning of her career. She regularly takes part in plantation drives and free medical camps programmes to support underprivileged. She has been instrumental in distributing fruits, bedsheets, and other essential items to patients.
She also conducts awareness programmes for patients, educating them on health, hygiene, nutrition, and disease prevention. Her efforts have helped bridge the gap between healthcare providers and the public while promoting healthy lifestyles among communities. Speaking about her approach to nursing, Savitri Bai told TNIE that service should be the guiding principle of every healthcare professional. “I always encourage ANMs and nursing staff to serve patients with dedication and empathy.
Every patient should be treated like a family member. Nursing service is a form of God’s service, and compassion is its foundation,” she said. “My father passed away when I was studying in the ninth standard. Despite the family’s hardships, my mother took full responsibility and ensured that I continued my education. From my school days, I dreamed of entering the medical field.
Although financial circumstances prevented me from pursuing an MBBS degree, I completed the GNM nursing course and secured a job as a Staff Nurse in 1998,” she said. Savitri Bai added that her passion for education did not end after marriage. With the encouragement and support of her husband, Ramanji Naik, she continued her studies and completed Post B.Sc. Nursing and postgraduate education. “Understanding patients’ emotions and providing care according to their mental and emotional needs has always been important to me.
To strengthen my ability to serve them better, I completed an MSc in Psychology and expanded the scope of my services,” she said. She noted that continuous learning and dedication to patient care have been the guiding principles of her professional journey, helping her provide compassionate.