The Bronze medal that shines like gold: Soundharya’s journey from Perumbakkam to Manipur

CHENNAI: Thousands of families residing across Chennai’s resettlement colonies try to navigate their lives shaped by displacement, inadequate public and infrastructural facilities, and limited access to quality education. Perumbakkam, one of the largest colonies, houses nearly one lakh residents. Being pushed to the city margins, Perumbakkam always makes headlines for denied access to public healthcare facilities or denied voting rights. But this time it is set to make headlines for something that has not happened in the past two decades. A 20-year-old woman, M Soundharya, travelled from the city’s sprawling resettlement tenements to violence-hit Manipur in June to win a bronze medal in a traditional martial art she had trained in for barely a week.

On the evening of April 7, burning tyres flashed on the television inside her hostel room at Manipur University in Canchipur. Mobile networks had collapsed, security guards had bolted the gates, and the 33 students of the TN contingent, many of whom had never travelled to the north-eastern state before, were instructed not to step outside. For three days, the students remained confined to their rooms, stepping out only when escorted to the indoor stadium for their events.

Amid the tension, Soundharya competed and secured third place in the Amaam Puk category of Thang-Ta at the All India Inter-University Championship held from April 6 to 9. Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art form from Manipur, combines armed and unarmed combat techniques, while Amaam Puk focuses on stick-fighting forms within the system. Of the 33-member TNPESU contingent, 23 returned with medals, including two gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals. Soundharya was the only participant from a resettlement site.