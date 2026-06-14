What the waves couldn’t take away: Tsunami survivor educating Ennore's next generation

CHENNAI: The sea was not supposed to be there. On the morning of 26 December 2004, 17-year-old S Vishanth watched in horror as towering walls of water surged through Ennore’s narrow streets, swallowing homes, fishing nets, and everything in their path. As neighbours screamed and families ran for safety, the teen shut his eyes and braced for what he believed were the final moments of his life. And one thought lingered in his mind — his upcoming Class 12 examinations.

When the tsunami that killed over 8,000 people in the state finally retreated, it left behind a devastated coastline of communities struggling to comprehend its loss. It also planted a seed that would shape the rest of Vishanth’s life.

Today, more than two decades later, he is known in Ennore for a very different reason. At 39, he provides free tuition classes to students from government schools and helps children from economically disadvantaged families pursue their education. The roots of his service lie in the traumatic events of that eventful December morning. “The only thing I could see was shattered lives everywhere,” recalls Vishanth. “That experience changed the way I looked at life.”