Women paint a new life through pattachitra in Sundargarh village

Jasmine Kisan is only 19, but she is already a skilled pattachitra artist. “I enjoy my work to the hilt. It allows me to express my creativity and learn new things all the time. Five other members and I spend our time creating pattachitra artworks on canvas, sarees and other garments. Depending on the volume of work, we earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a month, and sometimes even more than Rs 20,000. Having worked on a commercial scale for the past 17 months, our artistic abilities have improved significantly,” she says.

Jasmine’s father is a mason with a small landholding and struggles to support a family of five, including three daughters. However, Jasmine has saved nearly Rs 70,000 from her newfound profession and now contributes to the family income.

“For smaller works, I spend around three hours every night at home. For larger projects that require teamwork, I go to Anjali’s house,” says the teenager. She is now preparing to take admission to a degree college and feels empowered by her ability to fund her own education.

For 32-year-old Rajya Khatun Ansari, pattachitra art has been a story of healing. A Class VIII dropout, she was married in Guwahati. However, she lost her husband to a heart attack in 2021 and returned to her mother and brother at Suidihi with her four-year-old son. Her family itself was struggling for sustenance and when her mother passed away in 2024, she went blank. She had no earning source and had to shift to a rented house with her son.