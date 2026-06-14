Years on the road, one dream in heart: Andhra truck driver Mahaboob Basha makes two sons doctors against odds

KADAPA: For years, Mahaboob Basha spent his days and nights behind the steering wheel of a truck, navigating long highways through scorching heat, heavy rains and sleepless nights. Every mile he drove carried not just goods but also a dream to see his two sons become doctors. Now that dream has become a remarkable reality.

Hailing from Medara Veedhi in Vempalle, Kadapa district, Mahaboob Basha, a truck driver by profession, and his wife Kousar, a homemaker, belong to a modest middle-class family. Despite limited earnings and financial hardships, the couple remained determined to provide quality education to their children.

While many around him advised that his sons should learn a trade and seek employment abroad, particularly in Saudi Arabia, after completing their studies, Mahaboob Basha politely declined. He had only one ambition: to educate his children well and help them build a respectable future through higher education.

His elder son, Dr Umar Basha, nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor from a young age. Whenever relatives asked what he wanted to be in life, his answer was always the same: “I want to become a doctor.” After completing intermediate education, he underwent long-term coaching and secured admission to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS Kadapa, in 2019. He completed his MBBS in 2024 and finished a one-year internship at the same institution. Rather than seeking immediate government employment, Dr Umar has set his sights on higher studies and is currently preparing for entrance examinations to pursue an MS degree.