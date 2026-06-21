A degree in literature , a life in farming

He once liked turning the pages of John Milton’s Paradise Lost and William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. A master’s degree in English literature followed naturally. Little did he know that his true calling lay elsewhere—in farming.

For years, Kaling Siram of Arunachal Pradesh nurtured a passion for English literature. While many of his friends sought white-collar jobs after completing their postgraduate studies, he chose a different path, inspired by his mother, a successful farmer.

In less than a decade, he has carved out a name for himself through diversified farming in the quaint village of Sille in East Siang district, where few educated youngsters opt for agriculture over the security of a government job.

Growing up in his native village of Debing, Siram watched his mother, now in her sixties, cultivate rubber, oranges, turmeric and ginger on a large scale while his father, a schoolteacher who has since passed away, spent most of his time away at work.

“I fell in love with farming after watching my mother grow crops. So, after my master’s degree, I did not look for a government job. I worked as a contractor and saved enough money to buy 40 acres of farmland at Sille in 2017,” says Siram.

He built a farmhouse and initially focused on dairy farming. Starting with three crossbred cows, he earned a monthly profit of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 from milk sales while continuing to work as a contractor. Buoyed by the steady income, he ventured into fish farming and had five ponds dug.