A village with a millennium of history

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The ancient Kanagarthi village in Konaraopeta mandal has stood witness to stories spanning more than a millennium. From a rare Rashtrakuta-era Ganapati idol and a Kala Bhairava sculpture to a centuries-old gadhegallu (donkey stone), the village preserves little-known historical legacy, according to noted historian and researcher Karipe Raj Kumar.

Among the most important finds is a rare sculpture of Lord Ganapati dating to the Rashtrakuta period. Located amid bushes near the bund of Gurukonda Cheruvu, the idol is believed to belong to the 9th century CE and represents an important example of early medieval temple art. Another Vinayaka sculpture from the Kalyani Chalukya period has also been identified nearby.

The historian notes that a stone inscription bearing carvings of the sun and moon remains buried in the silt of Gurukonda Cheruvu. He adds that archaeological excavations in the area could uncover additional evidence and shed more light on the village’s past.