A village with a millennium of history

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The ancient Kanagarthi village in Konaraopeta mandal has stood witness to stories spanning more than a millennium. From a rare Rashtrakuta-era Ganapati idol and a Kala Bhairava sculpture to a centuries-old gadhegallu (donkey stone), the village preserves little-known historical legacy, according to noted historian and researcher Karipe Raj Kumar.
Among the most important finds is a rare sculpture of Lord Ganapati dating to the Rashtrakuta period. Located amid bushes near the bund of Gurukonda Cheruvu, the idol is believed to belong to the 9th century CE and represents an important example of early medieval temple art. Another Vinayaka sculpture from the Kalyani Chalukya period has also been identified nearby.
The historian notes that a stone inscription bearing carvings of the sun and moon remains buried in the silt of Gurukonda Cheruvu. He adds that archaeological excavations in the area could uncover additional evidence and shed more light on the village’s past.
A sculpture of Kala Bhairava, located behind the Zilla Parishad High School, has been identified as belonging to the 14th century CE. The deity is depicted holding a damaru and trishula in the inner hands, while the outer hands carry a sword and a severed head. The sculpture features a jwala makuta (flame-shaped crown), kapala-mekhala (girdle of skulls), a nude torso and elaborate ear ornaments, reflecting the artistic excellence of the period.
Raj Kumar points to the presence of a gadhegallu in a field west of the village. The stone bears carvings of the sun, moon, a Shiva Linga with panavattam and a donkey. As part of the sculpture remains buried underground, the inscription is not fully visible. He says an excavation could reveal the complete text and its historical significance.
Explaining the cultural context, the historian says gadhegallu inscriptions traditionally served as warnings that anyone violating the terms of a land or temple donation would be considered equivalent to a donkey. Based on its artistic features, the sculpture is estimated to be around 900 years old.