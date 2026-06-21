‘AI can spot flaws, but not replace experts’: BrahMos Aerospace MD

HYDERABAD: Ai can strengthen non-destructive testing (NDT) systems, but it cannot replace human expertise, BrahMos Aerospace Managing Director and CEO Jaiteerth R Joshi said on Saturday.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser for NDE 2026, Joshi said AI should be viewed as an enabling tool rather than a substitute for skilled professionals, with human judgment remaining crucial for final assessments. The 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE 2026), along with the inaugural AeroNDT 2026, will be held in Hyderabad from November 14 to 17. The event is being organised by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT).

Joshi, who is also the president of NDE 2026, said the conference is expected to attract over 2,000 delegates from nearly 20 countries, with around 140 exhibitors showcasing advanced NDT technologies. For the first time, the conference will host AeroNDT 2026, the first Asia-Pacific event dedicated exclusively to aerospace non-destructive testing. Leading aerospace companies, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisations, and defence firms are expected to participate.

Speaking to TNIE, he said AI-powered systems can improve inspection accuracy by assisting in defect detection and data analysis. “AI can identify potential defects and automate preliminary screening, but final assessment still requires human judgment and technical expertise,” he added.

Joshi also highlighted the sector’s employment potential, noting that while India has only a few lakh trained and certified NDT professionals, the demand is estimated to be close to one crore. He urged diploma holders, engineering graduates and physics students to explore careers in the field.

He said NDT applications extend beyond industrial inspections to disaster response, where robots equipped with NDT technologies can enter collapsed buildings, caves and mines to assess structural risks and aid rescue efforts.