From courtroom to counselling room: A lawyer’s fight against drug addiction

JAGATSINGHPUR: Every time Gatikrishna Satapathy sees a young person walk away from addiction, he considers it a small step towards victory. For the lawyer-turned-social activist from Kujang, the battle against substance abuse is not fought in courtrooms but in homes, classrooms and communities where addiction silently destroys lives.

At a time when drug and substance abuse is emerging as a growing social menace, particularly among the youth, Satapathy has devoted himself to helping addicts recover through counselling, awareness and rehabilitation. His initiative, War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), has become a beacon of hope for hundreds of families across the state.

Inspiration for the campaign came from Satapathy’s growing concern over the increasing number of young people falling prey to narcotics. While interacting with families and youths in his locality, he realised that addiction was often treated as a crime or moral failing, leaving victims isolated and stigmatised.

“Many addicts need support and guidance rather than condemnation. Unless society extends a helping hand, recovery becomes difficult,” he says.

A native of Baghuathenga village under Kujang tehsil, Satapathy established the registered organisation Vaneedhara Charitable Trust and launched WADA around five years ago.