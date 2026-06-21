From courtroom to counselling room: A lawyer’s fight against drug addiction

JAGATSINGHPUR: Every time Gatikrishna Satapathy sees a young person walk away from addiction, he considers it a small step towards victory. For the lawyer-turned-social activist from Kujang, the battle against substance abuse is not fought in courtrooms but in homes, classrooms and communities where addiction silently destroys lives.
At a time when drug and substance abuse is emerging as a growing social menace, particularly among the youth, Satapathy has devoted himself to helping addicts recover through counselling, awareness and rehabilitation. His initiative, War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), has become a beacon of hope for hundreds of families across the state.
Inspiration for the campaign came from Satapathy’s growing concern over the increasing number of young people falling prey to narcotics. While interacting with families and youths in his locality, he realised that addiction was often treated as a crime or moral failing, leaving victims isolated and stigmatised.
“Many addicts need support and guidance rather than condemnation. Unless society extends a helping hand, recovery becomes difficult,” he says.
A native of Baghuathenga village under Kujang tehsil, Satapathy established the registered organisation Vaneedhara Charitable Trust and launched WADA around five years ago.
What began as a personal mission has since turned into a movement spanning several districts. Today, nearly 150 volunteers from Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kendrapara and other districts are associated with the campaign. Together, they organise awareness drives, counselling sessions, rehabilitation support programmes and community outreach activities aimed at promoting a drug-free lifestyle.
Over the years, Satapathy has counselled an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 individuals, many of them college students and unemployed youths from rural areas. Through sustained counselling, family engagement and regular follow-up, nearly 400 of them have successfully overcome addiction and reintegrated into society.
Sukant Kumar Patra of Agapal village in Kujang is one of those whose life was changed by Satapathy’s campaign. A driver, Patra had gradually become dependent on narcotic substances. Through continuous counselling and encouragement from the WADA team, he managed to overcome addiction. Today, he runs his own business and supports his family independently.
A mechanical engineer who once struggled with substance abuse, now works with a company in Paradip after successfully completing rehabilitation.
Such success stories reinforce Satapathy’s belief that recovery is possible when families and communities stand by those battling addiction.
The WADA campaign has also focused extensively on prevention. Awareness and counselling programmes have been conducted in more than 50 schools and colleges across the state.
The campaign’s message has reached thousands through major public events, including the Rath Yatra in Puri, Balijatra at Cuttack, Paradip Vishwakarma Puja celebrations and the 37th National Games in Goa.
According to Satapathy, addiction is not merely an individual problem but a challenge that affects entire families and communities.
“Our initiative is dedicated to combating substance abuse through awareness, prevention and rehabilitation. We want to encourage early intervention, support recovering addicts and inspire young people to adopt healthy and responsible lifestyles,” he says. His favourite message during awareness programmes: “Every youth saved from addiction is a family restored and a future protected.”
With the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking approaching on June 26, the campaign has gained fresh momentum. Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal and Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Verma recently unveiled a WADA awareness poster and lauded the initiative’s efforts.
A series of programmes, including wall paintings, street plays, bicycle rallies, padayatras and awareness campaigns in educational institutions, are being organised across the district in the run-up to the observance.