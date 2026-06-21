From tax office to think tank

After three decades in the Indian Revenue Service, Sangram Gaikwad could have retired with a record of administrative success. Instead, the former tax officer has turned his attention to a question that occupied him through his career: how to make governance more responsive to society?

Gaikwad, who cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994, says the impulse to work beyond the confines of bureaucracy was shaped long before he joined government service.

His mother, Sushama Gaikwad, was associated with Rashtra Seva Dal and participated in Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement as a teenager. After graduating in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, Gaikwad spent a year in the voluntary sector.

Working with a nonprofit consultancy on villagelevel watershed development projects, he encountered grassroots realities that would later influence his understanding of governance. “It was during that period that I realised the civil services offered a much wider platform for bringing about meaningful change in society,” he said.

Over the next 30 years, Gaikwad served in various capacities in the Income Tax Department, largely in Maharashtra. His work spanned investigation and administration, alongside a longstanding interest in organisational restructuring and process reform.