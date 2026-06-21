Karimnagar’s donor extraordinaire

KARIMNAGAR: A chance encounter in 1992 set Red Cross Society district secretary V Radhakrishna Reddy on a lifelong path of service. Since then, he has helped facilitate nearly 3,500 litres of blood donations, inspired hundreds to become voluntary donors and promoted CPR awareness, touching countless lives along the way.

Radhakrishna Reddy’s journey as a regular donor began when he noticed a hotel worker in distress while having a meal. On enquiring, he learnt that the worker’s mother, who was battling cancer, urgently needed blood. Moved by the family’s plight, he stepped forward to donate blood. The experience inspired him to continue helping others and marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to service.

Since then, he has been actively promoting voluntary blood donation through awareness campaigns and personal counselling. He has motivated many youngsters to become regular donors and contribute to saving lives.

“I encourage youth to donate blood. There is immense satisfaction in knowing that a patient has survived because of a blood donation. It gives us great happiness,” Radhakrishna Reddy tells TNIE.

He says his blood group is ‘O positive’ and adds that he and his friends are part of several blood donor networks that respond to emergency requirements. People in need of blood can approach him and his team for assistance.

Apart from blood donation activities, the Red Cross Society has adopted around 15 poor TB patients and provides them with groceries every month. The organisation is also conducting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) awareness programmes to educate the public on life-saving emergency response techniques.