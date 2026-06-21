One woman, 5,000 lives: Chennai activist's mission offers hope to the forgotten

CHENNAI: An 87-year-old man sat like an unread chapter on a busy railway platform — frail and shrouded in neglect, while Chennai Central pulsed around him with the indifferent rhythm of announcements, arriving trains and hurried commuters. For nearly a week, the man waited unnoticed — no phone, no money, torn clothes, and a body weakened by diabetes and terrible leg injuries. In a station that carries lakhs of lives every day, his life almost slipped by, invisible.
The Railway Protection Force eventually identified him as Madheswaran from Erode. He had travelled to Tirupati with relatives but, according to officials, was abandoned on the return. Days of pain and uncertainty followed until a call reached the Chennai Police’s Kaval Karangal initiative and that call reached one resolute woman.
Within hours, social activist and rescuer Vasanthi Manokaran arrived at the platform. She washed his wounds, arranged immediate care, and later ensured he was admitted to an old-age home. For many, the rescue was a single, touching story. For Vasanthi, it was simply another station on a long, unwavering journey.
A resident of Tiruvottiyur in North Chennai, the 56-year-old has spent nearly two decades answering the city’s most anguished calls. Since 2009, she has rescued more than 5,000 people — abandoned patients, destitute elders and unidentified individuals. Her work reads like a ledger of human neglect and quiet triumph; each life reclaimed a small miracle scored against apathy.
But this mission grew from grief. “After my husband’s death, my world went dark. I did not know how I would take care of my children or whom to approach for help. At one point, I even thought of ending my life,” Vasanthi recalls, describing the time in 2007 when she was left to care for five children alone. Fate redirected that despair into purpose. Joining a private hospital as a housekeeping worker taught her basic wound care and patient support — skills that would later become lifelines for strangers.
“While working in the hospital, I realised that there were many people who had nobody to care for them. Gradually, I felt that my purpose in life was to help such people,” she said. With backing from a handful of NGOs, small acts of mercy evolved into a full-time vocation. She assembled a team and learned to navigate hospital systems and social services.
The rescues are not always cinematic. Many of the people she finds are in a critical condition, some abandoned by family, others stripped of identity and wandering like ghosts. “Many times, I do not even have money for transport to reach a patient. But I have never abandoned a rescue operation because of financial problems or any other reason,” Vasanthi says. She remembers her first operation with the kind of clarity that anchors a life’s mission. A tip came in about a young woman unconscious near the Madras High Court. When her team reached the site, she was nowhere in sight; a rickshaw driver had taken her away. After hours of searching, they found her.
“As soon as the rickshaw driver saw us approaching, he ran away. At that moment, all we cared about was saving the girl’s life. The happiness we felt after finding her is something I can never forget,” Vasanthi recalls. That joy, combined with raw, uncomplicated relief, has been the pulse behind thousands of rescues since. Her work has not gone unnoticed. E J Paul, one of the founders of Little Drops Old Age Home, credits her with transforming lives. “For the past 10 years, she has been rescuing unknown patients. Nearly 1,000 people rescued by her have been admitted to our home.”
Paul adds that Vasanthi’s role continues long after the initial rescue. “She frequently visits the residents, interacts with them and checks on their well-being.”
Praises do little to ease the practical hardships of rescue work. In 2024, Vasanthi registered a charitable trust called ‘Human Power’ to expand her support for abandoned and destitute people. But persistent lack of funds has stalled the trust’s next phase. “I am confident that one day I will be able to start the trust and help more people in need,” she says, the words carrying both hope and the weight of experience.
Her work is more than social service; it is a personal oath. Every abandoned patient she helps, every elderly person she shelters, every identity she restores completes a promise she made to herself after surviving her own darkest days.
As Madheswaran settles into the old-age home, his recovery offers a quiet rebuke to indifference; compassion still exists in cramped platforms and crowded streets, carried in the determined hands of people like Vasanthi. In Chennai’s hum of announcements and arrivals, the next rescue call may already be sounding and Vasanthi will likely be the first to answer.
(Edited by Divya Ramkumar)