One woman, 5,000 lives: Chennai activist's mission offers hope to the forgotten

CHENNAI: An 87-year-old man sat like an unread chapter on a busy railway platform — frail and shrouded in neglect, while Chennai Central pulsed around him with the indifferent rhythm of announcements, arriving trains and hurried commuters. For nearly a week, the man waited unnoticed — no phone, no money, torn clothes, and a body weakened by diabetes and terrible leg injuries. In a station that carries lakhs of lives every day, his life almost slipped by, invisible.

The Railway Protection Force eventually identified him as Madheswaran from Erode. He had travelled to Tirupati with relatives but, according to officials, was abandoned on the return. Days of pain and uncertainty followed until a call reached the Chennai Police’s Kaval Karangal initiative and that call reached one resolute woman.

Within hours, social activist and rescuer Vasanthi Manokaran arrived at the platform. She washed his wounds, arranged immediate care, and later ensured he was admitted to an old-age home. For many, the rescue was a single, touching story. For Vasanthi, it was simply another station on a long, unwavering journey.

A resident of Tiruvottiyur in North Chennai, the 56-year-old has spent nearly two decades answering the city’s most anguished calls. Since 2009, she has rescued more than 5,000 people — abandoned patients, destitute elders and unidentified individuals. Her work reads like a ledger of human neglect and quiet triumph; each life reclaimed a small miracle scored against apathy.