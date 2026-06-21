Running and winning against all odds

This led to more tests, and doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. The outlook then was uncertain. Doctors reportedly told the family, “Your son may never be able to walk. Physiotherapy is the only option available.” For his mother, those words were not the end.

Instead, they marked the beginning of a long and demanding journey that would shape Raj’s childhood. “I will not only make my Raj walk, but I will make him run and skate before the world,” she vowed. Her promise led to years of efforts. Raj started physiotherapy at V.S.

Hospital and later continued at the Blind People Association. Over time, his rehabilitation became part of daily life, with swimming, yoga, and skating added to his regular home exercises. Progress was slow and happened in small steps, but Raj kept going. He learned to stand first, then walk, and eventually run. Later, he took up skating.

While working on his physical abilities, Raj also kept up with his education. He attended regular schools. He earned a Diploma in Computer Engineering from Government Polytechnic Gandhinagar, completed his Higher Secondary education in Commerce, got a B.Com degree, and later studied for a Master’s in Animation at Gujarat University. Raj also faced personal loss along the way.

When he was in Class 10, his father, who always encouraged him, passed away. Raj had to take on responsibility early and gradually became self-reliant, handling paperwork, admissions, and even getting a driving licence under Divyang provisions. Raj started sports when he was about eight years old, and it soon became a big part of his life.

He began by taking part and eventually excelled in roller skating, sprinting, and athletics. Over time, he moved from local and state competitions to being recognised at the national level. International representation followed. He competed in Spain and later at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, where he won Silver and Bronze medals in roller skating, marking a defining moment in his career. Across national championships, para-athletics meets and Gujarat’s Khel Mahakumbh, he has since accumulated more than 100 medals.