Shakespeare finds a voice in Santali at Romania festival

BHUBANESWAR: The happiness of Urmila Murmu, a PhD scholar from the Santal community pursuing research in the Santali language at KISS University, knew no bounds when she got the opportunity to perform the works of William Shakespeare in her mother tongue before international audiences in Romania.

“The Ol Chiki script officially marked its centenary this year. There could not have been a better opportunity for me to perform before a global audience. It was indeed a very proud moment for me,” Murmu said.

Murmu was part of a 20-member team of tribal students from KISS and KIIT that performed adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays at various venues in Romania during the International Shakespeare Festival held from May 21 to 31.

Their Santali renditions of timeless classics such as Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Macbeth showcased the richness and cultural depth of the tribal language before a global audience. The festival brought together nearly 3,000 students from 71 universities across 45 countries, and the Odisha troupe earned widespread appreciation for its performances.

Adapting Shakespeare’s works into Santali was a challenging task. The troupe’s director, Debanuj Majumdar of KIIT, said the team did not follow a conventional approach. “Instead of preparing a straightforward script, we selectively curated portions of these plays and chose to tell stories that audiences could easily relate to and appreciate,” said Debanuj, who was also a member of the student group.

During the performances, the team ensured that audiences experienced Santal culture and language. “From costumes and jewellery to the overall ambience, everything reflected Santal traditions, while the performances incorporated both English and Santali,” he said.