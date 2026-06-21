Six generations keep joint family tradition alive in AP

ANANTAPUR: At a time when nuclear families are becoming the norm, a family in Kurllapalli village of Kalyandurg mandal is keeping the spirit of the traditional joint family alive. Six generations of the descendants of Chimmala Nagappa and Kotla Yallappa continue to live together under one roof, sharing responsibilities, resources and a common way of life.

What began generations ago has grown into a closely knit family of 75 members spread across 20 households. Their unique lifestyle, rooted in cooperation and mutual respect, has drawn attention from across the region.

The family traces its roots to Chimmala Nagappa, a prominent landowner of Kurllapalli. Unlike many families that split into separate households over generations, Nagappa’s descendants chose to remain together and today form a rare six-generation joint family.

Third-generation elder Kotla Hanumantha Rayudu leads the family with support from other senior members. Together, they manage 120 acres of farmland and cultivate crops including groundnut, paddy, tomato, watermelon, brinjal, chilli and papaya. Their assets include 1,100 sheep, 70 buffaloes, 50 cows, 20 dogs, three tractors, a Bolero, an Eicher truck and two buses.

The family uses milk produced by its cattle for household needs and provides it free of cost to village families for infants.