Striking a pose for health

NALGONDA: Describing yoga as a priceless gift from India to the world, former Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy said regular practice of yoga is the best way to combat stress and lifestyle-related health problems in the modern era.

He was speaking at a special yoga programme organised by The New Indian Express on the eve of International Day of Yoga at TNGOs Bhavan in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Saidi Reddy, the chief guest, inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing participants, he said yoga not only improves physical fitness but also enhances mental peace, concentration and emotional well-being. He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine rather than limiting it to an annual celebration.

Renowned yoga guru Rapolu Venkateswarlu guided participants through various yoga asanas and pranayama techniques. He explained that regular practice improves endurance, self-confidence and mental resilience. Public representatives, dignitaries and attendees enthusiastically joined the session under his guidance.