Vizag Reads turns Central Park into a quiet haven for book lovers every weekend

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dozens of readers carrying novels, biographies, newspapers and academic texts gather at Central Park every Saturday evening, turning a section of the park into an open-air reading room. The weekly gathering is part of Vizag Reads, a silent reading community that has steadily grown in Visakhapatnam over the past three years.

Founded on June 18, 2023 by Shireen Meher, Vizag Reads began as an attempt to create a simple space where people could come together around a shared interest. Three years later, it has evolved into a community that many participants describe as a place for connection, friendship and a break from pace of everyday life.

Speaking to TNIE, Shireen Meher said the idea emerged after she returned to Visakhapatnam following several years in Bengaluru, where she had worked in corporate roles, including at Amazon. During that time, she noticed the growing popularity of communities built around interests such as reading, sketching and other creative pursuits in different cities across the country.

“Visakhapatnam did not have many active communities. After school and college, it becomes difficult to meet people regularly because friends move away for work or studies. I always wanted to build a community where people could come together around a shared interest,” she said.