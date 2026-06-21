When hope wears a Judogi: Watchman turned coach guides Chennai shelter boys to judo success

CHENNAI: The early morning mist still hangs heavy over the Thiruvanmiyur neighbourhood of Chennai when the first thud echoes across the concrete. It is 5 am. While the rest of the city sleeps, a small group of children is already sweating, tossing their bodies onto thin mats, and learning the disciplined art of falling. Among them are 11-year-old R Raja and 12-year-old M Sabari.

Raised by single parents within a Greater Chennai Corporation-run homeless shelter operated alongside the Jeeva Jyothi Children’s Home NGO, Raja and Sabari have spent their childhoods navigating a world that offered very little footing.

Their story feels like a real-life version of Dangal, where a relentless coach moulds young talent from humble backgrounds into champions. Against overwhelming odds, the duo recently secured a life-altering victory. Out of nearly 115 athletes who participated in the statewide Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) judo selection trials, only 12 were chosen. Raja and Sabari emerged as the sole successful candidates from Chennai, earning places at the prestigious SDAT Boys Hostel at Nehru Stadium under the special category of judo.

The catalyst for this transformation arrived on February 17, 2021, in the form of 31-year-old D Sarathy. On paper, Sarathy was hired as the shelter’s night watchman, but in reality, he was a mentor on a mission. Having practised judo since Class 11, he believed sports could transform vulnerable lives by instilling confidence, discipline, and ambition. His commitment to social service dates back to his college days with the National Service Scheme and Rotary Club, and he had taught judo to juveniles through the PRISM NGO as part of rehabilitation efforts.