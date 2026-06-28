12-year-old Pattika Shanvi from remote Andhra village eyes Indian cricket jersey

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: 12-year-old girl, Pattika Shanvi, from a remote village in Parvathipuram-Manyam district is striving to fulfil her parents’ dream of representing India in cricket. Shanvi emerged as a rising star in youth cricket with her stellar all-round performance at the ICC Under-15 India Gulf Cup Girls’ Cricket Tournament 2023 in Dubai. She later captained the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s BCCI Under-15 Women’s team. Her golden run reached another milestone on April 30 this year when she smashed an unbeaten 225 off just 119 balls during Under-19 selection trials.
Shanvi inherited her passion for cricket from her parents. Her father, Pattika Praveen, grabbed national attention during the 2012-13 IPL auction after Rajasthan Royals signed him for `14 lakh. However, he never got an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.
He later turned to coaching and is now an ICC Level-2 certified cricket coach in Hyderabad, dedicating himself to nurturing his daughter’s talent. Her mother, Swathi, is also a former cricketer who represented the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) senior team in the Ranji Trophy.
Praveen, a native of Rella village in Gummalaxmipuram mandal, was a standout cricketer from his school days and impressed in state-level tournaments before earning the IPL contract. Though his playing career did not take off as expected, he remained committed to the sport and built a career in coaching.
Growing up in a cricketing household, Shanvi naturally developed an interest in the game. Inspired by her parents’ dedication, she matched their commitment with relentless hard work. Her breakthrough came at the ICC Under-15 India Gulf Cup Girls’ Cricket Tournament in Dubai in 2023, where her all-round performances earned widespread recognition. She was subsequently named captain of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s BCCI Under-15 Women’s team before producing her remarkable unbeaten 225 during the Under-19 selection trials.
Determined to see their daughter wear the India jersey, Praveen and Swathi devote themselves to her training. Every day, the father-mother-daughter trio spends nearly five hours on the field, practising from 6 to 11 am. Shanvi’s rise from a small village to national-level recognition reflects the impact of committed coaching, unwavering family support and her own determination. With continued guidance, she could emerge as one of India’s promising young cricketers.
Speaking to TNIE, Shanvi said, “I always felt I inherited my cricketing skills from my parents. They are my biggest inspiration and motivated me to dream of playing cricket at the highest level. My ultimate goal is to earn a place in the Indian senior women’s team and fulfil the dream my parents once had.”
Praveen told TNIE, “Shanvi started playing cricket in 2020 and practises for eight to 10 hours every day. She is a left-handed batter and a right-arm fast bowler. Cricket has always been part of our family, as both of us are former cricketers. She has worked tirelessly on her game from a young age, and her dedication has brought her this far. I hope she fulfils our dream by one day wearing the Indian jersey.”