12-year-old Pattika Shanvi from remote Andhra village eyes Indian cricket jersey

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: 12-year-old girl, Pattika Shanvi, from a remote village in Parvathipuram-Manyam district is striving to fulfil her parents’ dream of representing India in cricket. Shanvi emerged as a rising star in youth cricket with her stellar all-round performance at the ICC Under-15 India Gulf Cup Girls’ Cricket Tournament 2023 in Dubai. She later captained the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s BCCI Under-15 Women’s team. Her golden run reached another milestone on April 30 this year when she smashed an unbeaten 225 off just 119 balls during Under-19 selection trials.

Shanvi inherited her passion for cricket from her parents. Her father, Pattika Praveen, grabbed national attention during the 2012-13 IPL auction after Rajasthan Royals signed him for `14 lakh. However, he never got an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.

He later turned to coaching and is now an ICC Level-2 certified cricket coach in Hyderabad, dedicating himself to nurturing his daughter’s talent. Her mother, Swathi, is also a former cricketer who represented the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) senior team in the Ranji Trophy.

Praveen, a native of Rella village in Gummalaxmipuram mandal, was a standout cricketer from his school days and impressed in state-level tournaments before earning the IPL contract. Though his playing career did not take off as expected, he remained committed to the sport and built a career in coaching.

Growing up in a cricketing household, Shanvi naturally developed an interest in the game. Inspired by her parents’ dedication, she matched their commitment with relentless hard work. Her breakthrough came at the ICC Under-15 India Gulf Cup Girls’ Cricket Tournament in Dubai in 2023, where her all-round performances earned widespread recognition. She was subsequently named captain of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s BCCI Under-15 Women’s team before producing her remarkable unbeaten 225 during the Under-19 selection trials.