Mango jelly sweetens rural women’s livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh

ELURU: As the mango season draws to a close, the rich aroma of fresh pulp still lingers in Repallewada village of Polavaram mandal. Inside a modest processing unit, a group of local women spread golden layers under the summer sun, preserving a centuries-old culinary tradition that has quietly transformed into a highly sustainable rural enterprise.
The traditional delicacy, mango jelly, once prepared only in household kitchens, has now become the bedrock of a thriving agribusiness spearheaded by local farmer-entrepreneur Sankaram.
What began as a modest venture has grown into a vital livelihood anchor for rural women and a dependable market buffer for fruit growers.
Five years ago, Sankaram mastered the traditional art of preparing Mango Tandra from his relatives in Athreyapuram—a region renowned for the delicacy. Inspired by their commercial success, he returned to his native village to establish a specialised manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Repallewada.
“I wanted to prove that a traditional recipe could become a sustainable business,” Sankaram told TNIE. “Today, this unit not only supports my family but also provides employment to women and a reliable market for local mango farmers.”
The enterprise now processes between 10 and 15 tonnes of Mango Tandra every season. Utilising locally sourced collector-type mangoes, unit manufactures three distinct indigenous varieties—sweet, spicy, and tangy tandra—which retail at around Rs 150 per kg.
For many women in the village, the enterprise has emerged as an indispensable financial cushion during the agricultural off-season. Around ten women are actively engaged across various stages of production, including sorting, cleaning, pulp extraction, mixture preparation, solar drying, precision sheet cutting, and final packaging.
“Agricultural work is not available throughout the year,” explained a woman worker employed at the unit. “This work gives us an income during the lean season and helps us support our families.”
Beyond generating employment, the venture has altered local agrarian economics. Instead of remaining entirely vulnerable to volatile, fluctuating market prices during the peak harvest glut, local growers now have an assured institutional buyer right at their doorstep.
“We purchase mangoes directly from farmers in nearby villages,” Sankaram noted. “It reduces their losses during the peak season and ensures that good-quality fruit is put to productive use instead of going to waste.” The market footprint for Repallewada’s Mango Tandra has steadily expanded far beyond Andhra Pradesh.
The unit currently services bulk orders from major consumer states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, alongside its established retail distribution networks in Rajamahendravaram, Jangareddygudem, and Tadepalligudem.
Sankaram added that consumers frequently compare the quality and authentic taste of his product to the famous Mango Tandra varieties produced in Athreyapuram and Tapeshwaram. Looking ahead, the entrepreneur plans to strengthen his interstate marketing networks to scale up operations.
“With better marketing support, many more rural women can find employment, and mango farmers can earn better returns,” Sankaram said. “Our dream is to make Repallewada known for Mango Tandra across India.”
By seamlessly blending traditional knowledge with value addition and rural entrepreneurship, the Repallewada unit stands as a textbook demonstration of how localised food heritage can be leveraged to drive rural development, empower women, and safeguard farming communities.