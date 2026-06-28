Mango jelly sweetens rural women’s livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh

ELURU: As the mango season draws to a close, the rich aroma of fresh pulp still lingers in Repallewada village of Polavaram mandal. Inside a modest processing unit, a group of local women spread golden layers under the summer sun, preserving a centuries-old culinary tradition that has quietly transformed into a highly sustainable rural enterprise.

The traditional delicacy, mango jelly, once prepared only in household kitchens, has now become the bedrock of a thriving agribusiness spearheaded by local farmer-entrepreneur Sankaram.

What began as a modest venture has grown into a vital livelihood anchor for rural women and a dependable market buffer for fruit growers.

Five years ago, Sankaram mastered the traditional art of preparing Mango Tandra from his relatives in Athreyapuram—a region renowned for the delicacy. Inspired by their commercial success, he returned to his native village to establish a specialised manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Repallewada.

“I wanted to prove that a traditional recipe could become a sustainable business,” Sankaram told TNIE. “Today, this unit not only supports my family but also provides employment to women and a reliable market for local mango farmers.”

The enterprise now processes between 10 and 15 tonnes of Mango Tandra every season. Utilising locally sourced collector-type mangoes, unit manufactures three distinct indigenous varieties—sweet, spicy, and tangy tandra—which retail at around Rs 150 per kg.

For many women in the village, the enterprise has emerged as an indispensable financial cushion during the agricultural off-season. Around ten women are actively engaged across various stages of production, including sorting, cleaning, pulp extraction, mixture preparation, solar drying, precision sheet cutting, and final packaging.

“Agricultural work is not available throughout the year,” explained a woman worker employed at the unit. “This work gives us an income during the lean season and helps us support our families.”