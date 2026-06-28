One smart pen,numerous learning possibilities

TIRUPATI: A simple question -why should a visually impaired student’s ability to write an examination depend on someone else’s availability—has grown into an ambitious, deep-tech startup aiming to transform handwriting into a tool for accessibility and learning.

Founded by Mallikarjun Rao Kosuri, Tirupati RTIH-based Vahini Technologies is developing an intelligent smart pen that writes on ordinary paper like a ballpoint pen but quietly understands how a person writes.

Using tiny motion sensors and artificial intelligence, the pen captures writing speed, stroke movements, pen control, and subtle hesitations invisible to the human eye, converting handwriting into meaningful digital insights.

“The inspiration came from seeing the struggles of visually impaired students during examinations,” recalls Mallikarjun.

“Many talented students still depend on scribes. Some struggle to find a writer, while others face communication barriers. That made me ask—can technology preserve the natural experience of writing while making it more independent and accessible?”

The journey began in May 2023. With no prior hardware experience, Mallikarjun immersed himself in research on digital pen technologies.

While many solutions relied on special paper, international research on sensor-based systems convinced him that a pen capable of working on ordinary paper was possible.

“What appeared to be a simple pen turned out to be one of the most challenging engineering problems,” he says. “It required expertise in electronics, embedded systems, AI, mathematics, machine learning, and software engineering. Every milestone came after months of research, failures, and learning.”

The idea gained further direction from a personal experience. His nephew Kesav Krishna often complained of hand pain after long writing sessions while preparing for exams. Though academically capable, maintaining speed and consistency was difficult.

“Watching him struggle made me curious about handwriting itself,” Mallikarjun says.