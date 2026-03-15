Celebration of art where all are invited

NAGAPATTINAM: Every evening, before the clock strikes five, the quiet routine of R Alamelu’s household gives way to a different rhythm. As she stands at the kitchen sink, finishing the day’s dishes, her fingers move rhythmically, as though pressing invisible keys, rehearsing the tunes she has been learning at the Performing Arts Academy. “My son left a keyboard at home when he moved to Chennai for higher studies. Now I am playing it before sleeping every night after learning in class,” Alamelu says.

Like Alamelu, who is a homemaker, this has been the routine for more than 100 students at the Performing Arts Academy in Nagapattinam, a space created to make music accessible to people from diverse, often underprivileged backgrounds only for Rs 250. The Performing Arts Academy, inaugurated by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on January 29, was initially opened for students of all age groups. It was launched under the District Education Empowerment Programme (DEEP) in collaboration with the education department and spearheaded by Nagapattinam Collector P Akash. Recently, it has opened its door for adults as well. While for private school students and for the public, it is Rs 500, disabled students and those who have won in the annual Kalai Thiruvizha attend the classes for free. Weekend batches, running from 10 am to noon, are also available for students coming from remote villages.