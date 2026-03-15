Cold winds bring warm change in Rourkela

ROURKELA: At first sight, the ‘e-Cool Bazaar’ in the midst of the Traffic Gate market in Rourkela may well be dismissed as a new gimmick. A group of women showing off their solar-powered cold room to sell their products. But a little more prying eyes reveal a story of quiet transformation by not only creating sustainable livelihood for the women of the slums but, more importantly, preventing vegetable wastage and adding to the food cart while easing the sanitation burden on the city itself. In short: A simple idea with an outsized impact.

At the Traffic Gate market, Tulashi Das (48) and her four colleagues from Timber Colony slum manage the ‘e Cool Bazaar’, a cold storage-cum-common facility centre, dealing with farmers, vendors and other customers. Small farmers and vegetable vendors have found a huge support in the women. They no longer have to worry about their unsold highly perishable produce. They rush to the cart after the market hours and submit their leftovers for storage at affordable fees, which they can retrieve the next market day for sale.

Small farmers and vegetable vendors form the backbone of the food supply chain. Yet, without protected storage, unsold produce often spoils overnight, forcing farmers and small vendors to resort to distress sale. The cold room at Traffic Gate, with three chambers and a 30-tonne capacity, offers them the solution to store their produce without being forced to let them rot. The reduction in spoilage has not only curbed food wastage but also eased sanitation pressure in crowded markets.