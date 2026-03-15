Community-led 'Turtle rail' project launched in Rushikulya to foster sustainable tourism

BHUBANESWAR: Little more than a month after the Centre, in the Union Budget, announced introduction of Turtle Trails along key Olive Ridley nesting sites in the country, Odisha which sees maximum congregation of the turtles has rolled out a pilot project in the connection.

PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha said the community-led initiative has been implemented by the Berhampur circle at Bateshwar village in Ganjam district. This will give tourists and visitors an opportunity to witness the grand nesting of Olive Ridleys this season.

“Unemployed local youth have been engaged as conservation ambassadors. By participating in the project, they will also gain the opportunity to support wildlife conservation while earning a sustainable livelihood for themselves,” Jha said.

As part of the project, Jha said, a structured visitor management system has been placed at Bateshwar beach in Rushikulya under the communit-led conservation model to ensure safe and non-intrusive observation of Olive Ridley nesting at the rookery.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Berhampur circle, Vishwanath Neelannavar said a 500-metre buffer zone has been demarcated, permitting visitors to observe nesting activity only from designated observation points. Around 50 villagers and members of the Van Surakshya Samiti (VSS), Bateshwar, including women, have been imparted training to guide visitors, regulate their entry and conduct awareness activities during the nesting season.