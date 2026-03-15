Hyderabad man Mohammed Aziz feeds nearly 300 patients daily outside hospitals through grassroots initiative

For the past decade, his days have followed a steady rhythm. Early mornings are spent distributing meals to patients, caregivers and migrant workers sleeping on pavements. After the last packet is handed out, he heads to his corporate job. “We serve around 300 to 400 people every morning — patients and their families who have nothing left after paying for medicines,” he says.

Over the years, the initiative has grown into a volunteer network of students, professionals and homemakers. Meals are distributed near major government hospitals such as Niloufer Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital, where the need is often most visible. “You see cancer patients and migrant workers who have not had a hot meal in days. Giving them food is not just about nutrition; it is about ensuring they do not lose their dignity while they are suffering,” Aziz says.

Interestingly, the initiative does not accept monetary donations. For the past decade, the group has followed a zero-cash policy. Those who wish to contribute either cook food at home, sponsor raw materials or volunteer during distribution. As the effort expanded, the team set up a small kitchen in King Koti to manage the daily cooking. Preparations begin at about 5.30 am, and by 7.30 am the meals are ready for distribution.

The menu remains simple — usually rice, bagara rice and dal — ensuring freshly cooked, nutritious food for those who need it most.

What started with four friends has now grown into a citywide volunteer network, with over 40 active members helping with cooking, packing and distribution. After a decade of work, Aziz says the mission remains unchanged. “I want to reach every major hospital in Hyderabad,” he says. “No one waiting for treatment should have to worry about their next meal.”