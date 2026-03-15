Hyerabad’s bullet train dream gathers momentum

HYDERABAD: Hold onto your tickets, because Telangana could soon be travelling much faster to its neighbours. The Union government has cleared the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for high-speed rail corridors linking Hyderabad with Chennai and Bengaluru.

The proposed projects form part of the newly announced high-speed rail corridors included in the Union Budget 2026-27, which also features the Pune–Hyderabad route. While the DPR for the Pune–Hyderabad corridor has already been prepared, the Centre has now decided to complete DPRs for the Hyderabad–Chennai and Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridors within a fixed timeline.

The Ministry of Railways recently informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways that DPRs for the two corridors are expected to be completed between September this year and March 2027. Actual construction will begin only after the projects receive approval and sanction, based on the implementation schedules outlined in the DPRs.

The DPR for the Pune–Hyderabad corridor is currently awaiting approval. The Parliamentary panel also stressed that land acquisition and statutory clearances should be completed before sanctioning the projects to ensure timely implementation and financial viability. It appreciated the Indian Railways’ long-term vision in announcing new high-speed rail corridors in the Union Budget.