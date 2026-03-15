In career pursuit MA gold medallist works at pizza outlet in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: A 27-year-old young woman from a poor family in Kadapa district has become an inspiration for many for her determination, hardship and dignity of labour. Reddithota Suvarna, an M.A gold medalist in History and Archaeology, currently works as a server at Pizza Hut in Proddutur to support her family while continuing her efforts to secure a government job.

Born into a financially struggling family in Proddutur, Suvarna is the daughter of Reddithota Lazar and Baby Rani. Her father works as a night watchman at a local groundnut oil mill and raised the family with his modest income. Despite the hardships, he ensured that his daughter received a good education.

Understanding her father’s sacrifices, Suvarna excelled in academics from a young age. She completed her schooling at St. Joseph High School and went on to pursue Intermediate and Degree at DAW Women’s College, graduating in 2019.

Inspired by her brother-in-law Tavva Venkataiah, who completed his Ph.D and works as a lecturer in a private college, Suvarna appeared for the entrance examination and secured a free seat in M.A History and Archaeology at Yogi Vemana University in 2019. She stayed in the university hostel and continued her studies.

During her postgraduate studies, the university provided her with a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 due to her academic merit, while her father managed to send about Rs 3,000 every month from his meagre earnings as a night watchman. Carefully managing these limited resources, Suvarna continued her education and eventually secured first rank in her course, winning the gold medal sponsored by Ontigari Subbamma and Ramasubbanna.

Soon after completing her studies, she married Prasad in 2020. Her husband works as a daily wage labourer. With the birth of their son and limited income from daily labour, the family began facing severe financial strain.