Interfaith iftar gatherings across Bengaluru promote harmony, mutual respect during Ramzan

BENGALURU: Amid the spiritual discipline of fasting, the month of Ramzan is quietly transforming into a season for building bridges across the state.

Interfaith iftar gatherings are emerging as potent platforms where mistrust gives way to mutual respect, broken bonds mend and communities rediscover shared humanity. On Tuesday, the historic Ulsoor Gurdwara Sahib in Bengaluru opened its doors for an inclusive iftar. Hundreds of non-Sikhs and non-Muslims joined Sikh and Muslim hosts, breaking fast together.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind National Secretary Syed Tanveer Ahmed, a key mover behind the initiative, said, “We have encouraged mosque committees, social organisations and individuals to host inclusive iftars. Whether it’s a shared meal, a guided mosque visit to dispel misconceptions, or post-Eid community celebrations, the goal remains the same — replace suspicion and division with mutual respect and understanding.”

In Bengaluru’s Gangenahalli, RT Nagar, a local mosque committee welcomed diverse participants to an iftar. Shantinagar MLA and BDA Chairman NA Haris hosted a large-scale event in Austin Town, drawing hundreds from different faiths to share the evening meal. Dr Taha Mateen, an office-bearer with Jamaat-e-Islami, said,

“Ramzan is a time for spiritual cleansing, seeking forgiveness, and restoring neglected responsibilities — including mending broken friendships and relationships. In an era of invisible walls that isolate us and too often turn into hatred, the humane spirit of Ramadan reminds us we cannot be complete without reconciling with our neighbours, colleagues and fellow citizens.”