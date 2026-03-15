Librarian turning pages against odds: Jyotsna’s journey from polio-stricken childhood to award-winning advocate

Struck by polio as a toddler and forced to crawl through much of her childhood, Jyotsna’s life began with challenges that could have easily crushed hope. Yet she rose from poverty, disability, and repeated setbacks to become an award-winning librarian and a respected community leader. From the moment her mother sold her jewellery to buy medicines for her treatment to the decades she later spent working alongside renowned nephrologist Dr HL Trivedi, Jyotsna’s journey is a story of resilience, , and an unbreakable determination.

When she was barely one year old and had just started learning to walk, she developed a high fever. The fever subsided, but it quietly stole something far more precious—her ability to walk. A month later, when the family returned to their village, her father took her to a doctor.

“The doctor examined me and told my father that your daughter has polio. Massage her legs regularly. In that moment, an ordinary childhood disappeared,” said Jyotsna.

While Jyotsna was still struggling with the disease, her younger brother also contracted polio. Suddenly two children in the family were fighting the same debilitating illness.

Jyotsna’s father worked as a carpenter and earned just enough to keep the household running. Medicines were expensive and often out of reach. Yet her mother refused to surrender to helplessness.“My mother sold her jewellery to purchase medicines.” But the challenges kept mounting as Jyotsna’s mother began struggling with serious mental health issues. Slowly, the responsibility of caring for the household and younger siblings began shifting onto her.