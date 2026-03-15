Persistence pays off: Kakinada aspirant realises IAS dream

KAKINADA: If anyone has strong dedication and determination, they can achieve their target, as proved by Kakinada resident Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra. He secured the 23rd rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and fulfilled his passion of becoming an IAS officer.

Jaswanth Chandra began his journey in 2020, but his first attempt failed at the mains stage. He took it as a life lesson to grow stronger in his studies. Since then, he has steadily progressed, cracking civil services cadres up to IPS. Not satisfied with that, he persisted and ultimately achieved his passion in 2025.

Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra, a resident of Vakalapudi village in Kakinada Rural mandal of Kakinada district, has finally achieved his target of becoming an IAS officer on his fifth attempt. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 23 in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination. In his second attempt in 2021, he earned a position in the Indian Postal Service.

In 2022, he cleared the examination with an All India Rank (AIR) in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), but was not satisfied. His next attempt yielded AIR 51 in the Indian Forest Service (IFS). Undeterred, he appeared again in 2023, securing AIR 162 for the Indian Police Service. He is currently undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad. His ambition persisted, leading to success with IAS selection and AIR 23 in 2025.

His father, Manikyala Rao, studied engineering and worked as a businessman. He suggested many times to his son that he aim for the IAS. In 2020, he suffered an ailment and passed away. Jaswanth was disappointed by his father’s death and therefore could not concentrate on his studies. In that situation, he was unable to crack the IAS exam in his first attempt.