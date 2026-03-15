Saving lives, one drop at a time: Ramesh Jeke’s crusade transforms blood donation in Arunachal Pradesh

Ramesh Jeke had just cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination when, one winter day in 2008, he visited the Naharlagun General Hospital (now TRIHMS Medical College and Hospital) in his home state of Arunachal Pradesh to donate blood. He had been inspired after seeing a blood donation camp in Nashik during his NCC days. However, the hospital turned him down because he was under 18.

Disheartened, Jeke was leaving the hospital when he saw a woman crying for blood for her five-year-old daughter who was undergoing surgery. Sadly, blood could not be arranged in time and the child died. The incident deeply moved the 16-year-old, and the sadness stayed with him.

Prioritising saving lives over his career, Jeke launched a campaign to educate people about blood donation. Eighteen years on, he has helped build a network of 2,000 donors across the length and breadth of the state.

According to him, donors were scarce in those days and the state’s few blood banks allegedly remained defunct. Outsiders took advantage of the situation by selling blood illegally.

He says many people believed that donating blood could lead to death. Under such circumstances, spreading awareness was a major challenge for him. Resistance also came from within his own family.

“I was staying in Itanagar. My parents were upset when I told them that I would not sit for the SSB interview—the next step after the NDA written test—and would instead educate people about blood donation. They stopped giving me money and did not allow me to visit my native place in Upper Subansiri. They thought I was going to ruin my career,” Jeke says.