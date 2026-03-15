Sushree's water, care for stray animals

CUTTACK: As the summer knocks at the door and Cuttack city braces for the incoming four to five months of sweltering conditions, Sushree Sangita Rout has already begun making her move.

The 37-year-old homemaker from Tinigharia under Nua Bazaar has put up water pots at different places of the city, specifically meant for stray animals and birds to quench their thirst. Not only that, she is also deeply engaged in rescuing injured animals and ensuring medical care for them, most often shouldering the whole expenses herself.

On most days, before finishing her household chores, Sushree steps out with a mission - to make sure no stray animal in her neighbourhood goes thirsty. This year alone, Sushree has placed about 25 such pots across areas such as Nua Bazaar, Mahanadi Vihar, Ranihat, Chauliaganj, Kalyan Nagar, CDA and Chahata. She has also placed orders for 25 more water pots, which she plans to install in different areas of Bhubaneswar to support street animals during this summer.

Each pot costs around Rs 400. She raised a small amount of Rs 2,000 from friends and relatives and paid the rest with the support of her husband. But placing the pots was only the first step. To ensure they are filled daily, she reached out to neighbours and volunteers. Slowly, others began to join her. Today, a few families in her locality have started keeping water pots outside their homes too.

“If we humans feel thirsty in summer, imagine how these animals feel on the streets without water. Everyone should take such initiative and show a little compassion towards these animals to protect them from the scorching weather,” she says.