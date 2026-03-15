Where retirement feels like recess again in Pranam Daycare Centre

SANGAREDDY: Forget the stereotype of quiet, lonely retirement homes. At the Pranam Daycare Centre in Sangareddy, the soundtrack is laughter, the daily uniform is a smile, and the only thing on the agenda is fun.
Here, a group of seniors clocks in at 9.30 am, not for work, but for a daily dose of companionship and carefree moments that feel much like childhood.
Inside the centre, the scene resembles a lively playground rather than a facility for the elderly. Some sit across chessboards, carefully plotting their next move. In another corner, the sound of laughter echoes as a group plays table tennis. Others relax with newspapers or watch television while chatting with friends.
Run jointly by the Red Cross Society and the Department of Women and Child Welfare, the Pranam Senior Citizens Daycare Centre has quietly become a social hub for elderly residents in the district headquarters. Anyone above the age of 60 can walk in, spend time with friends and return home by afternoon.
Every day, around 40 to 45 seniors arrive by 9.30 am and stay until about 2.30 pm. During these hours, they play indoor games, read newspapers, watch television and simply enjoy each other’s company. The centre also provides nutritious snacks such as ragi malt, wheat upma and seasonal fruits.
To ensure their well-being, the facility is supported by an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife who monitors their health, a superintendent who oversees the centre and staff who assist with daily activities. All services are provided free of cost under a state government initiative.
For many, the centre offers more than recreation—it provides relief from loneliness. “The experience reminds me of my school days when life was about playing and singing with friends,” says K Anantharamulu, a retired tahsildar. “Here we forget our worries and feel young again.”
He adds that the staff make sure no one feels left out, often encouraging those sitting quietly to join a game or conversation.
Retired teacher Gopal Reddy and former Zilla Parishad superintendent K Narsimlu say the centre has helped many seniors remain active and socially engaged. “Old age often brings stress and health problems, but meeting friends here every day keeps our minds fresh,” Gopal adds.
Manik Rao, a local flour mill operator, says he started visiting the centre after a friend recommended it. “I used to feel lonely at home. Now I look forward to coming here every morning,” he adds.
Superintendent C Deepa tells TNIE that the centre has become increasingly popular among elderly residents. “Most seniors stay between 10 am and 2.30 pm, though some remain longer to finish a game or read the newspapers,” she said.
District Collector P Pravinya says the government plans to further strengthen the facility by issuing identity cards to the members and providing physiotherapy equipment.
“The centre is open to all senior citizens,” she says. “It is meant to give them a space where they can spend time happily, stay active and enjoy a sense of community.”