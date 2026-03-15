Where retirement feels like recess again in Pranam Daycare Centre

SANGAREDDY: Forget the stereotype of quiet, lonely retirement homes. At the Pranam Daycare Centre in Sangareddy, the soundtrack is laughter, the daily uniform is a smile, and the only thing on the agenda is fun.

Here, a group of seniors clocks in at 9.30 am, not for work, but for a daily dose of companionship and carefree moments that feel much like childhood.

Inside the centre, the scene resembles a lively playground rather than a facility for the elderly. Some sit across chessboards, carefully plotting their next move. In another corner, the sound of laughter echoes as a group plays table tennis. Others relax with newspapers or watch television while chatting with friends.

Run jointly by the Red Cross Society and the Department of Women and Child Welfare, the Pranam Senior Citizens Daycare Centre has quietly become a social hub for elderly residents in the district headquarters. Anyone above the age of 60 can walk in, spend time with friends and return home by afternoon.

Every day, around 40 to 45 seniors arrive by 9.30 am and stay until about 2.30 pm. During these hours, they play indoor games, read newspapers, watch television and simply enjoy each other’s company. The centre also provides nutritious snacks such as ragi malt, wheat upma and seasonal fruits.