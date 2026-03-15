Youth from Andhra's Srikakulam cracks UPSC in Telugu medium

SRIKAKULAM: Sowrotu Ramu, who hails from Nadimivalasa village in Ganguvari Sigadam mandal in the most backward district of Srikakulam, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 463 in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 despite all odds. Ramu took the UPSC exam in Telugu medium with Telugu Literature as the optional subject and achieved his goal of becoming a civil services officer in his fourth attempt.

Now, he has become a symbol of hope for many students from government schools, Telugu medium and poor families across Andhra Pradesh with his remarkable performance in cracking the UPSC exam. Ramu once again shattered the myth that civil services are only for English-medium city dwellers after Ronanki Gopalkrishna, who bagged All India Rank 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2016 from the same Srikakulam district.

Sowrotu Ramu, the only child of agricultural labourers Asirinaidu and Laxmi, completed his schooling in Telugu medium at a government school in G Sigadam and graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, where he gained exposure to career opportunities, society and the world. Ramu has become the first graduate in his family and the second in his village.