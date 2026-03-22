Fading chirps return as Odisha woman builds haven for house sparrows

SUBARNAPUR: At a time when the familiar chirping of house sparrows is slowly fading from village mornings, a young woman from Subarnapur district is quietly trying to bring that sound back to her backyard.
Suniti Gadua has turned her home in Ulunda into a modest habitat and safe breeding space for these birds, reflecting how simple, everyday actions can support a species that is gradually disappearing.
Suniti’s interest in nature was shaped early on by her elder brother Satyajit Gadua, who has long been involved in wildlife rescue and environmental initiatives. However, it was a moment of nostalgia about three years ago that prompted her to act. “I was sitting in the backyard when I realised how I used to spend hours watching sparrows feeding on the rice my grandmother would scatter. Now, they are rarely seen,” she recalled.
The thought stayed with her and gradually turned into an effort to bring them back. After some basic research, she began by setting up a small nesting space in the shaded corners of her porch using corrugated cardboard boxes. She placed grains inside and continued scattering rice around the house, waiting patiently. Within a couple of months, sparrows began returning. Over time, they started occupying the boxes and using them as nesting spaces.
About a year later, the family noticed the birds collecting twigs, straw and coconut husk, an indication that they were preparing to breed. Encouraged by this, the family extended its support by placing nesting materials at accessible spots and ensuring a safer environment inside the house. Skylights were covered, and ceiling fans were avoided to prevent injuries to the birds.
“For more than two years now, we have been using coolers or stand fans instead of ceiling fans. Moreover, it takes most part of our day to maintain cleanliness and regularly refill food and water around the house for the birds, but it gives us a sense of satisfaction,” Suniti expressed.
The initiative has steadily grown, with hundreds of sparrows now frequenting the house. Alongside, Suniti has also been spreading awareness about sparrow conservation in her school and nearby villages after the first successful breeding season. Currently pursuing her postgraduate studies in Life Science at Sambalpur University, she continues to remain closely involved, tending to the nests whenever she returns home and adding different varieties of artificial nesting spaces which she gathers from various sources and hangs where needed.
Her brother shared that the house has effectively been divided into sections for the birds. “At one time, we had counted over 200 house sparrows in and around the house just few months ago. They continue to return despite regular human activity, as the environment here suits them. It is good to see Suniti engaged in something meaningful, especially for a species that is slowly disappearing,” he said.
The modest effort of a woman in her early-20s has now taken shape as a sustained and effective initiative. Without seeking recognition, Suniti continues her work with dedication, contributing to preserving a part of everyday biodiversity.