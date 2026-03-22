Fading chirps return as Odisha woman builds haven for house sparrows

SUBARNAPUR: At a time when the familiar chirping of house sparrows is slowly fading from village mornings, a young woman from Subarnapur district is quietly trying to bring that sound back to her backyard.

Suniti Gadua has turned her home in Ulunda into a modest habitat and safe breeding space for these birds, reflecting how simple, everyday actions can support a species that is gradually disappearing.

Suniti’s interest in nature was shaped early on by her elder brother Satyajit Gadua, who has long been involved in wildlife rescue and environmental initiatives. However, it was a moment of nostalgia about three years ago that prompted her to act. “I was sitting in the backyard when I realised how I used to spend hours watching sparrows feeding on the rice my grandmother would scatter. Now, they are rarely seen,” she recalled.

The thought stayed with her and gradually turned into an effort to bring them back. After some basic research, she began by setting up a small nesting space in the shaded corners of her porch using corrugated cardboard boxes. She placed grains inside and continued scattering rice around the house, waiting patiently. Within a couple of months, sparrows began returning. Over time, they started occupying the boxes and using them as nesting spaces.

About a year later, the family noticed the birds collecting twigs, straw and coconut husk, an indication that they were preparing to breed. Encouraged by this, the family extended its support by placing nesting materials at accessible spots and ensuring a safer environment inside the house. Skylights were covered, and ceiling fans were avoided to prevent injuries to the birds.