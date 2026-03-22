From illicit liquor to orchards: Tribal tandas in Andhra script remarkable turnaround

KURNOOL: Once shadowed by fear and uncertainty, three tribal tandas, LK and YK in Nandyal district and Gudembai in Kurnool, have rewritten their destiny through determination, community effort and sustainable livelihoods. Today, they stand as symbols of dignity, discipline and development, proving transformation is possible when opportunity meets resolve.

“Whenever a jeep entered our village, we used to panic, thinking it was the police coming for raids because we were running country-made liquor units,” recalled B Lakshmi Bai of LK Thanda. “Those were fearful days. We were involved in anti-social activities, and there was no respect in society.”

That fear has given way to confidence. Walking through her flourishing mango orchard, she said, “After Maa Thota, a horticulture programme with NABARD funding, we closed all liquor units and shifted to farming. Now I proudly say I’m a farmer.”

The Maa Thota initiative, supported by NABARD’s Tribal Development Fund and implemented by Awakening People’s Action for Rural Development (APARD), began as an agricultural intervention but evolved into a social revolution. Across rocky hill slopes once associated with illicit brewing, lush orchards now stretch across hundreds of acres. LK Thanda developed 625 acres of fruit plantations, Gudembai 540 acres, and YK Thanda smaller but equally inspiring orchards. With borewells, drip irrigation and watershed support, the project achieved a 93% survival rate despite harsh conditions.

The impact goes far beyond statistics. In LK Thanda, home to 950 families, 850 children now attend schools, while 255 youth pursue higher education. Nearly 200 villagers have secured jobs in engineering, medicine, banking, railways and government services. Gudembai Thanda, with 824 families, has 400 children in schools, 255 youth in higher education and 60 employed in professional fields. YK Thanda has produced nearly 60 doctors, engineers, lecturers and police personnel.