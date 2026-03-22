Koraput coffee brews livelihood shift for tribal communities in Odisha

KORAPUT: In the hills of Koraput district, coffee is transforming lives. It is fast becoming a means to sustain livelihoods, empower communities and bring a remote region into economic mainstream.

Known for its 100 per cent Arabica, shade-grown and organic beans, Koraput Coffee is steadily moving beyond a niche product to become a symbol of economic empowerment for tribal communities in Odisha’s Eastern Ghats.

Coffee was first introduced in the region in the 1930s as an experiment but it was the district’s favourable agro-climatic conditions that allowed it to take root and flourish over time. By 2018, plantation was expanded to 2,000 hectares.

The decisive push, however, came in 2019 with the launch of the Koraput Coffee brand by the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) under the state ST & SC Development department. The initiative gave a structure to both cultivation and marketing. Since then, the area under coffee has grown to more than 4,400 hectares, with tribal farmers managing a significant share of 2,100 hectares of these plantations.

For the local communities, mostly tribal families, coffee cultivation has emerged as a dependable source of income. Officials of TDCCOL said their earnings have nearly doubled within a year following a revision in procurement prices from Rs 60 per kg in 2024-25 to Rs 105 in 2025-26. “Around 360 tribal families are directly benefitting and the shift has begun to reduce distress migration as more villagers find work within their own communities,” said TDCCOL branch manager Rakesh Ranjan Biswal.