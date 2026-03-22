Nature as teacher in Tirupati's biomimicry gallery sparks sustainable innovation

TIRUPATI: The newly established Biomimicry Gallery at the Tirupati Regional Science Centre offers visitors a fascinating journey into world of nature-inspired innovation. Inaugurated on January 27, 2026, the gallery highlights how scientists and engineers draw inspiration from nature to design sustainable technologies and solutions for modern challenges.

Biomimicry, derived from the Greek words bios (life) and mimesis (to imitate), refers to the practice of studying nature’s designs, processes, and systems and applying those principles to solve human problems. Over millions of years, plants, animals, and microorganisms have evolved highly efficient survival strategies. By observing these mechanisms, scientists have developed new materials, engineering systems, and technologies that are efficient and environmentally sustainable.

At a time when rapid urbanisation and industrial growth are placing enormous pressure on natural resources, biomimicry offers an innovative pathway toward sustainable development. The gallery explains how observing natural adaptations can help address challenges like energy consumption, pollution, urban heat, and medical technology.